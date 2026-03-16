Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,640 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.4% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $35.27 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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