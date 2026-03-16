Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,057 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

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Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,985 shares of company stock worth $155,218,645. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $322.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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