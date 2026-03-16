Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5%

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,907.28. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,943. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,008.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $975.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $937.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,067.08. The company has a market cap of $447.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $926.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,039.13.

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Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

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