Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 481.7% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period.

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iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF opened at $53.59 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of investment-grade, noncallable United States municipal bonds maturing in 2016. The Index includes municipal bonds primarily from issuers that are state or local governments or agencies such that the interest on the bonds is exempt from United States federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

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