Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,991 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 128.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,185,000 after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,672,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,826,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,852,000 after buying an additional 98,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,451,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,040,000 after buying an additional 991,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised Cboe Global Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $289.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.88 and a 52 week high of $305.68.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.59 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total transaction of $72,611.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,043.90. The trade was a 37.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,128,328.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,726.27. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock worth $1,628,981 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

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