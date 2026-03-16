Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,087 shares during the period. Cleanspark accounts for 1.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cleanspark by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleanspark by 38.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleanspark by 2,019.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

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Cleanspark Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $997,332.35. Following the sale, the director owned 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $484,211.49. This represents a 67.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cleanspark from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

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About Cleanspark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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