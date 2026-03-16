Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 682,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $119,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VOE opened at $183.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $194.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

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