Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 459,547 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,547 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $105,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

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iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

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