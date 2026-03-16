Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $151,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.59 and a one year high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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