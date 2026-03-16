Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,444,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $224,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

CVX opened at $196.95 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $198.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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