Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 132,878 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,878 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $126,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $122.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

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