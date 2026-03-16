Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,582 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.10% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $109,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $45.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

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