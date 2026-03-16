Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $10.10 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 806.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 285.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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