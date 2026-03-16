Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 438.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,936,000 after buying an additional 68,059 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $53.25.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.