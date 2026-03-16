Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 438.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,936,000 after buying an additional 68,059 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $53.25.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1972 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.