Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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