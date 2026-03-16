Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP $UNG

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.74% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,412.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 55.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

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United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

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