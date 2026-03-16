Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $6.78 Million in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF $EWD

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.11% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4,475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $49.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.14. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

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