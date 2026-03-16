Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $16.39 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 398,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,391,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

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iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

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