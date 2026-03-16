Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 865.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 265.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $63.82 on Monday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $1.7432 dividend. This represents a yield of 339.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

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