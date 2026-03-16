Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 1.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $94.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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