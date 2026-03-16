Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,513,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,903 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,316,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,321,000 after buying an additional 735,931 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 399.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 475,718 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after buying an additional 324,503 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,862,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,039,000 after buying an additional 315,648 shares during the period.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.62 and a 52-week high of $120.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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