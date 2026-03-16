Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 707.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,553 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,331,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,963,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,742,000. Finally, Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.46 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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