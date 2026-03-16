Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,665,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,446,000 after buying an additional 9,578,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,077,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,596,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,361,000 after acquiring an additional 570,536 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,787,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,441,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after acquiring an additional 195,869 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.26 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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