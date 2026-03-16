Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 108,969 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF $EPP

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,969 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $479,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

Further Reading

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