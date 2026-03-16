Flight Deck Capital LP Purchases 51,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Flight Deck Capital LP grew its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Confluent makes up approximately 5.8% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 110,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $31.00 price target on Confluent in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $314.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 29,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $919,977.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 531,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,315,550.57. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 270,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $8,295,354.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,962. This trade represents a 47.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,745 shares of company stock worth $16,388,405. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

Further Reading

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