Flight Deck Capital LP Invests $22.89 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,000. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 17.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary S. Pinkus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $207,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,904.20. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,889 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $154.28 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.01, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

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About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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