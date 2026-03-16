Flight Deck Capital LP Invests $22.89 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,000. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 17.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gary S. Pinkus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $207,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,904.20. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,889 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BE opened at $154.28 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.01, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.11.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Surging AI data-center demand + Brookfield backing: Reports say Bloom has a multi-year $5B financing deal with Brookfield to expand manufacturing from ~1GW to 2GW and is sitting on a large AI-driven backlog (~$20B reported), which supports revenue visibility and capacity expansion. AI-Fueled Power Demand and Brookfield Backing Might Change The Case For Investing In Bloom Energy (BE)
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind from data-center power constraints: Coverage of the “gigawatt bottleneck” for AI data centers highlights on-site and high-density power needs that play to Bloom’s solid-oxide fuel cell on-site generation pitch. That dynamic supports long-term demand. The Gigawatt Bottleneck: Power Constraints Define AI Data Center Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish investor writeups: Multiple bullish pieces and Substack analyses (OppCost, InsiderMonkey summaries) are circulating, reinforcing a growth narrative that some investors are buying into. Is Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / investment-ideas mention: Bloom is included in a Zacks investment-ideas roundup alongside other tech names — visibility but not a direct catalyst. Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights SanDisk, Micron, Bloom Energy, Vertiv and Lumentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Headline: stock move recap — short-term price snapshot and volume context reported without new company-specific news. Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Profile / background pieces (founder KR Sridhar, sector comparisons) increase investor familiarity but are not immediate catalysts. KR Sridhar: Clean Energy Visionary, Bloom Energy Founder and CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking concerns: Commentary questions whether BE’s recent rally has priced in too much optimism given thin profitability and a high forward multiple, which can pressure the stock after big gains. Is Bloom Energy (BE) Pricing In Too Much Optimism After Huge Year To Date Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: FuelCell Energy and other fuel-cell players are targeting AI data centers with alternate DC fuel-cell solutions and carbon-capture combos — increased competition could pressure margins or bid dynamics. FCEL Targets AI Data Centers With DC Power and Carbon Capture
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
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