Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Flex comprises about 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flex were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Flex by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,393,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,749,000 after purchasing an additional 360,553 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 220.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,151.32. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,057.69. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Flex Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.