Fiserv Details “One Fiserv” Reset at Wolfe FinTech, Teases May Investor Day Metrics and Divestitures

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) executives used a presentation at the Wolfe FinTech Forum to outline progress on a company-wide “reset” and to reiterate priorities for the year, emphasizing a renewed focus on execution, client service, and targeted investment. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lyons and Chief Financial Officer Paul Todd said the company completed an extensive review of operations and strategy in late summer and fall of last year and has since shifted to implementing what they call the “One Fiserv” action plan.

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Management says review found strengths, plus clear gaps to address

Lyons said the review covered “everything”—operations, technology, business strategy and mix, risk management, and talent—using outside advisers and involving the board. He said the company identified competitive and customer service gaps, particularly in certain areas, but concluded that the business includes “two incredible businesses” with leadership positions, extensive data, scale, and broad relationships.

“One Fiserv” plan centers on clients, Clover, innovation, efficiency, and capital allocation

He added that the company shifted priorities toward “long-term sustainable client driven revenues,” saw an opportunity to enhance talent and refresh the board—both of which he said have been completed—and reset growth expectations to better separate cyclical impacts from structural drivers. Lyons said the company has not found “new surprises” since the review, noting that volumes across the business remain healthy, while revenue performance has been weaker than desired in core banking.

Lyons said the company is now focused on executing a five-pillar action plan:

Client-first reset , including improved service, resilient technology, and value-added services.

, including improved service, resilient technology, and value-added services. Continued build-out of Clover , which management described as a small business operating platform with “tremendous potential.”

, which management described as a small business operating platform with “tremendous potential.” Innovation and product delivery , including better resourcing and management to bring products to market, along with initiatives such as a stablecoin platform, the Vision Next card platform, and the StoneCastle acquisition to support a cash optimization network.

, including better resourcing and management to bring products to market, along with initiatives such as a stablecoin platform, the Vision Next card platform, and the StoneCastle acquisition to support a cash optimization network. Project Elevate , an efficiency and simplification effort led by Todd, aimed at making the company easier to work with externally and internally.

, an efficiency and simplification effort led by Todd, aimed at making the company easier to work with externally and internally. Capital allocation, including directing free cash flow to priorities, removing what management described as distracting items in capital planning, and maintaining an investment-grade balance sheet.

Management said it plans to highlight key metrics at an investor day in May, framing measures such as client satisfaction and retention, Clover development progress, project delivery milestones, and productivity improvements as “intuitive” indicators of progress.

Portfolio actions and rationale for keeping the combined business

Lyons said the company is pursuing divestitures of a “series of businesses” that are not significant individually but together represent “hundreds of millions” of dollars in revenue. He said these operations either are not competitive, are not wanted by customers, or do not fit the franchise, and that Fiserv would provide updates as asset sales progress.

On questions about whether the company should be separated into distinct parts, Lyons said management has repeatedly re-underwritten the strategy and concluded the combined structure offers more synergies and “option value” than splitting the assets. He cited distribution advantages from embedding merchant and small business offerings into bank platforms, data-driven benefits such as improved authorization and fraud outcomes, and opportunities including pay-by-bank, stablecoin initiatives, and the StoneCastle-related cash network. He also pointed to embedded finance as a large opportunity and said no peer has combined banking, issuing, large merchant, and SMB merchant capabilities in the way Fiserv has. Lyons said the company would reassess if synergies do not materialize, but believes they are real and already working.

Consumer spending signals and Clover outlook

Discussing Fiserv’s small business data, management described the consumer as “cautious but still strong,” saying employment remains a key support. Lyons said real discretionary spending (excluding inflation) has been down for 12 consecutive months, while essential spending has been more durable. He did not point to major sector-level variances beyond the discretionary-versus-essential split.

On Clover, Todd said the company’s guidance assumes a “stable macro” environment and referenced December and January trends as providing a launching point for the year. Lyons added that the 10% growth figure discussed excludes a gateway conversion and that the higher end of the longer-term range would require converting non-Clover customers into Clover, rather than reflecting purely organic growth.

Guidance cadence, margins, and investment levels

Todd reiterated the company’s 1% to 3% full-year growth outlook and said the cadence would be more pronounced than in a typical year due to first-half comparability challenges. He said Fiserv expects to be down low single digits (defined as down 1% to 3%) in the first half, with more pressure in the financial solutions side than the merchant side largely due to comparables rather than volume differences.

He also outlined a first-half versus second-half margin dynamic tied to investments, describing a step change in the first quarter with margin “right below 30%,” followed by first-half expectations of 31% to 32%, and a back-half run rate of 35% to 36%, blending to roughly 34% for the year. Addressing a question about implied incremental operating expense investment, Todd said management believes it has “largely” made the people and technology investments needed to support the One Fiserv initiatives and does not anticipate another wave of incremental OpEx or CapEx beyond what has been planned.

Lyons said the company aims to use the reset as an opportunity to modernize and revitalize, and he framed the investor day in May as a chance to introduce broader leadership, provide detail on business progress, and reinforce the company’s view that it can be underwritten as a “constant compounder” once near-term noise and comparability effects subside.

Core banking: service issues and a message on consolidation

In core banking, Lyons said Fiserv is “not happy” with recent performance and attributed issues to a combination of a prior core consolidation strategy and what customers reported as a declining service experience and mixed resilience in some tools. He emphasized that the company is “not consolidating cores,” calling it an important message to clients and saying customers can remain on their current cores as long as they want. He said the company is addressing service with urgency and continuing modernization efforts, including products such as CoreAdvance and the “continued proliferation” of Finxact.

Lyons also said new technology could create opportunities to modernize without forcing conversions, referencing orchestration layers and modular approaches, and he described artificial intelligence as helping make implementations faster and smoother while also creating potential to deliver AI-enabled benefits securely around highly regulated data.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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