First Light Asset Management LLC Takes $18.23 Million Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 180,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,227,000. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1%

RYTM opened at $87.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $143.00 price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $502,789.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329.60. This represents a 97.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,955. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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