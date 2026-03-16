First Light Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080,837 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics accounts for approximately 7.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $76,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 735,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 523,407 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in NeoGenomics by 91.8% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 792,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 379,165 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Warren Stone sold 22,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $276,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 121,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,387.50. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.94. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Further Reading

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