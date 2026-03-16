First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 3,021 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.3% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.8% in the third quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Accenture Trading Up 0.2%

ACN opened at $196.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.67. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $326.73. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,887.70. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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