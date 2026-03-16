Financial Analysis: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) versus Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Skillz has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Skillz and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 1 0 1 0 2.00 Golden Matrix Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.88%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 125.47%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Golden Matrix Group.

This table compares Skillz and Golden Matrix Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $95.47 million 0.52 -$46.79 million ($4.14) -0.79 Golden Matrix Group $179.14 million 7.55 -$1.48 million ($0.05) -191.60

Golden Matrix Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -69.44% -50.96% -22.19% Golden Matrix Group -3.00% -3.69% -2.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Skillz

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Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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