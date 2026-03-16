Fcpm Iii Services B.V. Takes $18.50 Million Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. $VOR

Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 379,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,496,000. Vor Biopharma comprises 3.7% of Fcpm Iii Services B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. owned approximately 5.54% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 679.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VOR opened at $13.51 on Monday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.

About Vor Biopharma

(Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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