Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 10,984 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.30% of Chubb worth $328,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Chubb by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $329.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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