Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $136.80 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 48,123 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $136,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,318,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,382,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,623,946,000 after purchasing an additional 287,970 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,653,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,119,000 after buying an additional 260,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,228,886,000 after buying an additional 2,216,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

More ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher crude and geopolitical risk are drawing investor attention to major producers, lifting the sector and COP in particular. Oil Price Back to the Glory Days

Higher crude and geopolitical risk are drawing investor attention to major producers, lifting the sector and COP in particular. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and set an “overweight” rating, implying significant upside from current levels — a formal analyst endorsement that can support buyer interest. Piper Sandler PT Raise

Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and set an “overweight” rating, implying significant upside from current levels — a formal analyst endorsement that can support buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: TheStreet highlights that while oil-price swings move the stock, the bigger long-term catalyst may be ConocoPhillips’ internal execution — cash returns, portfolio optimization and disciplined capex — which investors view as durable value drivers. Oil’s whiplash is powering ConocoPhillips

TheStreet highlights that while oil-price swings move the stock, the bigger long-term catalyst may be ConocoPhillips’ internal execution — cash returns, portfolio optimization and disciplined capex — which investors view as durable value drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary notes a sector rotation into energy as crude recovers; this macro interest helps COP but increases reliance on commodity moves rather than idiosyncratic stock drivers. Energy is no longer dead money

Broader commentary notes a sector rotation into energy as crude recovers; this macro interest helps COP but increases reliance on commodity moves rather than idiosyncratic stock drivers. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale — a ConocoPhillips director sold roughly $4.75M of stock — is being reported and can be viewed as a near-term caution for some investors. Insider Selling

An insider sale — a ConocoPhillips director sold roughly $4.75M of stock — is being reported and can be viewed as a near-term caution for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed estimates (EPS and revenue), reminding investors that higher oil prices need to translate into consistent operational and earnings improvement to sustain multiple expansion.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.5%

COP opened at $122.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $4,751,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 411,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,208 shares of company stock valued at $52,070,430. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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