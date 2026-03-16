Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.0% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.39% of McDonald’s worth $841,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $326.41 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

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Key McDonald’s News

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McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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