Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More Intel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap and launches are supporting demand expectations — Intel’s recent Panther Lake/Core Ultra processor announcements and related refreshes (desktop Core Ultra 200S Plus / Arrow Lake refresh) have buoyed sentiment by reinforcing Intel’s competitiveness in CPUs and gaming performance, which helped lift the stock earlier in the week. Intel (INTC) Stock Climbs Following Panther Lake Announcement and Processor Launches
- Positive Sentiment: Foundry margin target could improve long-term profitability — Intel’s CFO reiterated a goal of driving the foundry business to break-even margins by 2027, a constructive sign for future EBITDA contribution if external customer traction and process improvements materialize. Intel Aims Break-Even Margins for Foundry Business by 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention but no clear directional catalyst — Recent coverage notes heightened interest in INTC, which can amplify moves but does not change fundamentals by itself. Monitor volume and sentiment for short-term volatility. Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/sector snapshots remain mixed — Market pieces note the microchip sector is “neutral” amid macro and geopolitical noise; that backdrop can cap upside until clearer demand signals arrive. NVDA, INTC and AMD Forecasts – Microchips Stay Neutral Despite Outside Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder lawsuit over reported 10% U.S. government stake creates governance and legal risk — Multiple reports say a shareholder has sued to unwind the arrangement, alleging the deal was made for political reasons and raising questions about disclosure, board decision-making and potential regulatory scrutiny; that story has driven volatility and could weigh on sentiment if it escalates. Intel shareholder sues over 10% stake deal with U.S. government – report
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel
Intel Price Performance
NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.37.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
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