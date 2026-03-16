Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $665,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Mastercard by 60.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 961,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,053,000 after buying an additional 362,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.83.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $497.98 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $444.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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