Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 43,860 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flutter Entertainment worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822,673 shares during the period. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,231,266,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $930,349,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 120.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after buying an additional 1,685,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 274.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,973,000 after buying an additional 911,507 shares during the period.
Trending Headlines about Flutter Entertainment
Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes buyback — The Board approved a $250 million share repurchase program (up to ~1.3% of shares), which reduces float and signals management thinks shares are undervalued; buybacks often support near-term stock demand. Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Announces Stock Buyback Program
- Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets & product investment — Management is expanding FanDuel Predicts and treating prediction markets as incremental TAM; company plans material investment to scale the product ahead of major sports seasons, which could drive revenue growth and engagement. 3 Stocks Betting Big on Prediction Markets This March Madness
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market write-ups lift valuation narrative — Recent commentary argues FLUT’s valuation has improved on updates and investor focus on scale/EBITDA could support multiple expansion if growth re-accelerates. Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Valuation Climbs Higher Following Latest Market Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-term opportunity debate — Commentary examines whether the recent multi-quarter share price decline creates a buy-the-dip chance; useful for investors weighing fundamentals vs. macro/sector headwinds. Has Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Share Price Slump Created A Long Term Opportunity?
- Neutral Sentiment: Director RSUs granted — The company issued restricted stock units to an independent director (standard governance/compensation action); modest dilution/expense but routine. Flutter grants RSUs to independent director Stefan Bomhard
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming — Los Angeles-based Capital Group reduced its holding, a high-profile institutional seller that can pressure sentiment and indicate waning confidence from a major shareholder. Los Angeles fund Capital Group reduces Flutter Entertainment holding
- Negative Sentiment: Executive insider selling — Multiple senior executives disclosed large stock sales (CEO(s) and CFO reduced positions last week), which markets often view negatively even if sales are for diversification/liquidity. SEC Filing — Amy Howe Form 4
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on FLUT
Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment
In other news, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $491,053.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,138.70. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $942,069.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,133.99. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,900,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of FLUT stock opened at $108.26 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.32.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.
Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.
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