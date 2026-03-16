Farallon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 206,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49,020.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 891,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889,229 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 663,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,819,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 414,134 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its stake in Globus Medical by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 421,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 312,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $84.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $101.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $826.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $363,353.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,360.90. This represents a 16.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,253. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years and maintained a “Strong‑Buy” rating — the firm bumped Q1, Q2 and Q3 2027 estimates and raised FY2026 and FY2027 outlooks (FY2027 to $4.66). Improved analyst earnings trajectories support higher forward valuations and raise the bar for future guidance. Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical

Zacks Research sharply raised EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years and maintained a “Strong‑Buy” rating — the firm bumped Q1, Q2 and Q3 2027 estimates and raised FY2026 and FY2027 outlooks (FY2027 to $4.66). Improved analyst earnings trajectories support higher forward valuations and raise the bar for future guidance. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus sits at an average “Moderate Buy” rating — this aggregate analyst view suggests continued institutional support and can attract momentum buying as earnings estimates move higher. Globus Medical Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brokerage consensus sits at an average “Moderate Buy” rating — this aggregate analyst view suggests continued institutional support and can attract momentum buying as earnings estimates move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation context is mixed — GMED is trading above its 200‑day moving average (longer‑term support) but below its 50‑day average (shorter‑term momentum). The stock still trades at a mid‑teens to low‑20s P/E on forward estimates, so further upside may depend on continued estimate upgrades or stronger organic revenue/ margin beats. MarketBeat GMED Page

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.