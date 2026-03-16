Farallon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 2,960.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 272.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,312,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,057 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,662,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 132.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 854,551 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.3% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,260,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 649,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.85.

Trending Headlines about Soleno Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent operational data: Soleno reported quarterly results on Feb. 25 that beat consensus — $0.80 EPS vs. $0.64 estimate and revenue roughly $91.7M vs. ~$88.6M — a near‑term fundamental positive that may temper downside if litigation risk abates.

Recent operational data: Soleno reported quarterly results on Feb. 25 that beat consensus — $0.80 EPS vs. $0.64 estimate and revenue roughly $91.7M vs. ~$88.6M — a near‑term fundamental positive that may temper downside if litigation risk abates. Negative Sentiment: Class action filings allege Soleno misled investors about the integrity, safety and results of its DCCR Phase 3 program, citing the company’s Nov. 5, 2025 disclosures; the Hagens Berman notice is a representative filing. Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Hyperphagia Drug Launch Disruptions — Hagens Berman

Class action filings allege Soleno misled investors about the integrity, safety and results of its DCCR Phase 3 program, citing the company’s Nov. 5, 2025 disclosures; the Hagens Berman notice is a representative filing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple national plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Schall, Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Levi & Korsinsky, etc.) are actively soliciting clients and reminding investors of the May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline, increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and potential settlement exposure. Deadline Approaching: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Multiple national plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Schall, Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Levi & Korsinsky, etc.) are actively soliciting clients and reminding investors of the May 5, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline, increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and potential settlement exposure. Negative Sentiment: Allegations across notices include claims of concealed safety issues, material misstatements/omissions about trial conduct and efficacy, and even charges of “sham” trials — outcomes that, if substantiated, could lead to regulatory inquiry, management distraction, legal costs and damages payments.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $90.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79 and a beta of -3.16.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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