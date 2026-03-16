Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,673,053 Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,673,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,442,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Mineralys Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 345.1% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 71,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 191.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 768,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,909 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 942,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 855,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLYS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

MLYS stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,758 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $345,762.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,625.32. The trade was a 55.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $6,748,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,376.08. This trade represents a 75.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,755,439. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

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