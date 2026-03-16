Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 847,000 Shares of GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 168.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.46% of GRAIL worth $79,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in GRAIL by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GRAIL by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 126,576 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in GRAIL during the second quarter valued at about $3,320,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GRAIL during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the third quarter valued at about $885,000.

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GRAIL Stock Performance

Shares of GRAL opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. GRAIL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 5.21.

Insider Transactions at GRAIL

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 277.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $119,341.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 306,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,677,087.75. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $357,307.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,749,402.76. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,224.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRAL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on GRAIL in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

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About GRAIL

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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