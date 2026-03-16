Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 12,500 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 1.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of McKesson worth $252,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 150.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,109,000 after buying an additional 446,060 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in McKesson by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,977,000 after buying an additional 261,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. This trade represents a 45.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3%

MCK stock opened at $941.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $893.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $826.35. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.93.

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McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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