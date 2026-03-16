Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $331.32 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $368.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

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