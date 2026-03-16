Fairmount Funds Management LLC Makes New $60.57 Million Investment in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 713,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,571,000. Abivax makes up approximately 5.4% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABVX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abivax by 2,561.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,606 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abivax in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,698,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abivax in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,355,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter worth $38,827,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABVX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Abivax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Abivax from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Abivax Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $115.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($4.92) million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Abivax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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