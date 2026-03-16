Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires Shares of 8,718 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 131,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 327.1% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 945,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,120,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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