Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 118,885 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,885 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,200,000. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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