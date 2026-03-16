Fagan Associates Inc. Has $12.19 Million Holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the period. TCW Flexible Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc. owned 0.58% of TCW Flexible Income ETF worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLXR stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Dividend Announcement

TCW Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

(Free Report)

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.