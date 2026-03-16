Expedia Group’s (EXPE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.65.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EXPE opened at $228.37 on Monday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $303.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.